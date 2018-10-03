New Haven Bar Fight Latest Incident Implicating Kavanaugh

The New Haven Police Department says more than 60 media outlets across the country have asked to see an assault report that names Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh. It details a bar fight that resulted in one arrest and a victim sent to the hospital.

The report describes a night on September 9, 1985, where Kavanaugh and his friends got into an altercation with another patron. It appears to coincide with an incident described by a former Yale classmate of Kavanaugh’s who remembers Kavanaugh throwing his beer at a man.

Credit New Haven Police Department A photocopy of the microfiche archive of the police report detailing an assault at a New Haven bar in which Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was named. Kavanaugh was not arrested in the incident. Personal addresses have been redacted.

Officer David Hartman with the New Haven Police Department says Kavanaugh is alleged to have thrown ice at the man.

“What is alleged regarding Mr. Kavanaugh is that he threw ice at someone. However, what is also alleged is that someone else threw a glass at that same person, and that glass hit that victim in the ear and that person was taken to the hospital. There was an arrest made. It was not an arrest of Mr. Kavanaugh. He was listed in the report as an ‘other’ which means he was party to the investigation but not the subject of the arrest.”

Hartman says Kavanaugh was part of the investigation but not arrested. He says his department deals with this kind of assault on a nightly basis in a college town with about 90 bars.

He could not confirm whether the FBI has requested the report or whether other reports exist that name Kavanaugh.