© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Verrazzano Bridge Spelling Corrected...50 Years Later

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published October 2, 2018 at 10:32 AM EDT
verrazzanobridge_apsethwenig_181002.jpg
Seth Wenig
/
AP
A road sign indicating an entrance to the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge is seen in New York in 2016. The omission of the second "z" in Verrazzano is an error that has loomed over New York Harbor for half a century.

A mistake that caused the name of New York City's Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to be misspelled for more than 50 years has finally been corrected.

On Monday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill adding a second “z” to the name of the country's longest suspension bridge, which links Brooklyn with Staten Island.

The name had been spelled with one “z,” even though it should have had two to reflect the name of Giovanni da Verrazzano, the Italian explorer who discovered New York Harbor in 1524.

The misspelling dates back decades to the construction contract signed before the bridge opened in 1964.

Cuomo said changing the name was necessary out of respect for the explorer and the state's heritage. The state Senate and Assembly voted in favor of the correction in June.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkVerrazzano-Narrows Bridge
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press