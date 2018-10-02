Verrazzano Bridge Spelling Corrected...50 Years Later

A mistake that caused the name of New York City's Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge to be misspelled for more than 50 years has finally been corrected.

On Monday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill adding a second “z” to the name of the country's longest suspension bridge, which links Brooklyn with Staten Island.

The name had been spelled with one “z,” even though it should have had two to reflect the name of Giovanni da Verrazzano, the Italian explorer who discovered New York Harbor in 1524.

The misspelling dates back decades to the construction contract signed before the bridge opened in 1964.

Cuomo said changing the name was necessary out of respect for the explorer and the state's heritage. The state Senate and Assembly voted in favor of the correction in June.