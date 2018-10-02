New Britain Mayor Vetoes Name Change For Paul Manafort Sr. Drive

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart has vetoed a proposal to rename a street named for the father of disgraced Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. She accused local Democrats of trying to rewrite history and score cheap political points.

Stewart agreed last month to change the name of the street from Paul Manafort Drive to Paul Manafort Sr. Drive. The change was supposed to make it clear that the street refers to a former three-term mayor of New Britain -- and not his son, who has been convicted of financial crimes.

Democrats on the council proposed renaming the road for Ebenezer D.C. Bassett, an African-American 19th century educator and diplomat.

The council’s Democratic majority leader says he’ll try to override the veto. Democrats currently hold nine seats on the 15-seat council. They’ll need ten votes for a veto override.