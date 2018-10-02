© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Bump Stock Ban Takes Effect

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 2, 2018 at 9:07 AM EDT
bumpstockgun_aprickbowmer_180110.jpg
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
Clark Aposhian, chairman of the Utah Shooting Sports Council, demonstrates how a bump stock works when attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Ut., in 2017.

It’s been one year since the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada — the deadliest shooting in modern American history. Bump stocks, which allow guns to fire hundreds of rounds per minute, were used in that shooting. A ban on those enhancements took effect Monday in Connecticut.

The state joins nine others in banning bump stocks since the Las Vegas shooting that killed 59 people. Po Murray with Newtown Action Alliance, a gun control advocacy group formed in the aftermath of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, says, “No civilian needs a firearm accessory that can be used to rapidly kill and injure six hundred people in a short period of time.”

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy signed the ban in May. President Trump has expressed support for a nationwide ban on bump stocks, and the U.S. Department of Justice has proposed strict regulations on companies that make them.

