Cuomo: Judge Me On What I've Done, Not What I'll Do

Governor Cuomo does not talk a lot about what his agenda would be if voters give him a third term. Cuomo says his record of what he’s done in the past is more important than what he’d do in the future.

In a speech before the state’s Business Council, Cuomo devoted most of a 40-minute PowerPoint presentation to listing what he said were his accomplishments during his first two terms in office. They include infrastructure projects like revamping the state fairgrounds and renovating airports.

“More construction in this state than ever before in the history of the state,” Cuomo said on September 25. “We are actually doing it.”

Thirty minutes into the speech, the governor briefly mentioned some of the items he’d like to achieve in the next four years.

“We have a women's rights agenda, gun safety red-flag bill, campaign finance reform, ethics reform, criminal justice reform, Child Victims Act, voting reform,” Cuomo said, without offering any details on any of the proposals.

It was a rare mention of the governor’s future plans. Speaking to reporters afterward, Cuomo explained why he seldom focuses on the future and prefers to talk about the past. He likens the job of governor to CEO of a company.

“The first question to the CEO would be, ‘How has the company performed under your leadership? What have you accomplished?” said Cuomo. “That should be the question that voters ask.”

In other speeches to audiences that have included Democratic elected officials and union members, Cuomo has talked more about his opposition to President Trump, saying Trump’s policies are the biggest threat the state faces.

“He’s the Bernie Madoff of politics, and ultimately the Ponzi scheme failed,” Cuomo said at a Democratic Party rally on September 18.

Cuomo’s Republican opponent in the governor’s race, Marc Molinaro, says Cuomo is focusing on Trump to distract from flaws in the governor’s record, including corruption convictions of former top aides and associates, and high taxes in the state.

“Andrew Cuomo is like some sort of deranged Wizard of Oz,” Molinaro said. “’Pay no attention to the corruption in my administration. Look over there, it’s Donald Trump.’”