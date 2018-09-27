New Britain City Council Votes To Rename Paul Manafort Sr. Drive

The city council of New Britain has voted to change the name of a street that honors the father of disgraced Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. The proposal now goes to Republican Mayor Erin Stewart, but she is expected to veto it.

Last month Stewart agreed to change the name of the street from Paul Manafort Drive to Paul Manafort Sr. Drive. The change was supposed to make it clear the street refers to a former three-term mayor of New Britain – and not his son, the ex-chairman of Donald Trump's presidential campaign who has been convicted of financial crimes.

But Democrats on the council say the name draws attention to the scandal. The council proposed renaming the road for Ebenezer D.C. Bassett, a 19th century African-American educator and diplomat. The 15-member council would need ten votes to override a veto from Stewart.