Yale Law Students Hold Sit-In To Protest Kavanaugh Nomination

Law school students at Yale University took part in a sit-in Monday in protest against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. The latest allegations against Kavanaugh date to his time as a student at Yale.

More than a hundred students sat silently in a hallway at Yale Law School to protest the nomination. Maryella Simmons, who is part of the student group that organized the protests, says they were planned before the New Yorker magazine published new allegations Sunday.

“We’re protesting Dr. Blasey Ford’s right to be heard, we’re calling for a full investigation of the allegations against her, and in light of last night’s breaking news from the New Yorker, clearly this nomination is not ready to be voted on.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut addressed the protesters in a speech livestreamed on the group’s Facebook page. Blumenthal is a Yale Law School alumnus and a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I’m here to say that I stand with you or sit with you. I’m proud to be here in a hallway that I spent three years of my life traversing. I have a lot of recollections of thinking about ways we could change the American justice system and make it better.”

Yale Law students are also protesting the nomination at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. The dean of Yale Law School says she can’t take a position on the nomination but supports the community’s engagement on the issue.