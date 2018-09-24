Warm And Humid End Of Summer Could Dampen The Colors Of Fall

The expectations of leaf peepers could be crushed this season. The final days of summer brought warm and humid weather. And that could dampen the brilliant fall colors in parts of New York State and New England as autumn gets underway.

Taryn Bauerle, an associate professor of plant science at Cornell University, said temperature and moisture are the major drivers of fall colors.

"If these trees have a lot of water available and pretty warm temperatures, they just aren’t going to shut down and produce that fall foliage as quickly than we might usually expect," said Bauerle. "So we could potentially have a delayed fall foliage showing and a bit muted as well.”

If you want to see the best colors Bauerle says you need to go where it hasn’t been so hot and humid, which means serious leaf watchers need to head north.

“They haven’t had near the rain and precipitation we’ve have, more in the central part of the state. So I think the Adirondack region really will be the place to see the fall foliage this year.”

And the leaves have already started turning in the Adirondacks with 10 percent of trees already showing their colors.