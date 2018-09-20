© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conn. DOT Vows Improvements To Shore Line East Service

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published September 20, 2018 at 11:59 AM EDT
shorelineeasttrain_fbshorelineeast_180920.jpg
Courtesy of Shore Line East
/
Facebook

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is taking steps to improve communication with Shore Line East rail customers and improve the reliability of its aging trains.

The DOT says Amtrak, which operates Shore Line East under contract with the state, will step up maintenance of locomotives and rail cars. Also, buses will be on standby at stations until more reliable service can be maintained.

Mechanical problems in recent months have canceled and delayed many trains. Passengers have had to take Amtrak trains, or buses, to reach their destinations.

DOT management staff will be riding trains on the line for the next 30 days to monitor service and talk to customers.

DOT Commissioner James Redeker and other rail officials will be at New Haven’s Union Station Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. to meet with Shore Line East customers.

Connecticut NewsTransportationConnecticut
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
