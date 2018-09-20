Conn. DOT Vows Improvements To Shore Line East Service

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is taking steps to improve communication with Shore Line East rail customers and improve the reliability of its aging trains.

The DOT says Amtrak, which operates Shore Line East under contract with the state, will step up maintenance of locomotives and rail cars. Also, buses will be on standby at stations until more reliable service can be maintained.

Mechanical problems in recent months have canceled and delayed many trains. Passengers have had to take Amtrak trains, or buses, to reach their destinations.

DOT management staff will be riding trains on the line for the next 30 days to monitor service and talk to customers.

DOT Commissioner James Redeker and other rail officials will be at New Haven’s Union Station Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. to meet with Shore Line East customers.