Report: Attempted Cyberattacks On Conn. Utilities Escalating

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has released this year’s Critical Infrastructure Report. It’s a comprehensive review of the state’s electric, natural gas, and water companies’ efforts to detect and prevent cybersecurity attacks.

“It’s abundantly clear that hostile, foreign actors will continue to target our infrastructure, attempting to disrupt our electrical grid and our water supply. It is our job as a state to be as ready as possible and to require that others are as well.”

Malloy says this year’s review found that Connecticut’s utilities are spending more time, devoting more resources, and educating their workforces about the potential dangers of internet viruses.

“While the volume and satisfaction of attempted cyberattacks on our infrastructure increased, sometimes up to 10 million attempts per week, Connecticut’s critical infrastructure was able to stay ahead of the growing threats and sustain a defense against this cyberwar.”