Conn. Refugee Agencies Plea To Admit More Immigrants

This week, the Trump administration announced the lowest number of refugee admissions in the history of the program. Refugee agency leaders in Connecticut asked Congress on Wednesday to accept more next year.

The State Department says the U.S. is accepting just 30,000 refugees in order to concentrate on a backlog of asylum seekers in the country.

Chris George, who leads Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, or IRIS, in New Haven, says the number of asylum seekers is exaggerated.

“This country has always been able to do both, to deal with asylum seekers who are in this country and then also have a strong overseas refugee processing program. It’s not one or the other.”

George says up to 45,000 refugees could have been taken in this year. That’s down from 110,000 in the last year of the Obama administration.