The Knives Come Out At Lamont-Stefanowski Debate

The two major party candidates running for governor in Connecticut clashed over how best to fix the state’s economy during their second televised debate last night.

In the hour-long debate Republican Bob Stefanowski and Democrat Ned Lamont stuck to their game plan. Stefanowski kept up his attack that Lamont would continue what he says are the tax-and-spend policies of Connecticut’s unpopular outgoing Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy. While Lamont kept up the charge that Stefanowski’s proposal to eliminate the state income tax would create a $10 billion hole in budget and result in cuts to state services. That prompted this retort from Stefanowski.

“The time for big government is over. The time for tax cuts is here. The time for less regulation is here. The time for bringing jobs is here. I am going to deliver it, and Ned Lamont is not.”

Lamont shot back.

”I’ve never heard such arrogance, my way or the highway, I’m right and you are wrong. You need a governor that can work with people. You need a governor that can reach out across the aisle. You need a governor that can work with Republicans and Democrats, labor and business.”

The candidates also clashed over how to fix the achievement gap in public education.

Lamont promised to attract better teachers.

“One of the things that I would do as your governor, it’s not expensive, is that I would forgive the student loan for that teacher that goes into a Harding High in one of those most distressed districts. Those are ways that you will be able to get the best and the brightest.”

Republican Bob Stefanowski dismissed the proposal.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I see higher taxes coming a mile away. (applause) I am a product of the public school. The public schools were terrific to me. We need to support our public schools. But there needs to be accountability. We spend more on pupils today than most states in the country and our test results are equal.”

The debate was organized by the Connecticut Association of Realtors. The candidates are to meet in three more debates before the November election.