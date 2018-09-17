© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Investigation Continues In Death Of MS-13 Victim's Mother

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published September 17, 2018 at 10:10 AM EDT
Evelyn Rodriguez, mother of Kayla Cuevas, 16, who was brutally slain in 2016 allegedly by members of the MS-13 gang, stops to talk to the press outside U.S. District Court in Central Islip, N.Y., in 2017. Rodriguez was killed on Friday by an SUV.

Suffolk County police continue to investigate the death of the mother of a Long Island MS-13 victim at the memorial site dedicated to her daughter. She was struck by an SUV on Friday after a heated confrontation with the driver.

Evelyn Rodriguez was near where the body of her 16-year-old daughter Kayla Cuevas was found beaten and slashed in Brentwood two years to the day.

Rodriguez and the driver, a relative of a person who lives near the memorial, were arguing over its placement. News 12 Long Island broadcast video of Rodriguez and another person standing in the street and yelling at the driver, before the vehicle sped forward and struck her.

Rodriguez was a guest of President Trump at his State of Union speech, and took part in a MS-13 forum with the President in May. The President has tweeted his condolences.

The driver, who wasn't hurt, remained at the scene and called 911. Police have not released her name.

