Southampton To Preserve Land Where Shinnecock Remains Were Found

The Town of Southampton has reached a deal to buy and preserve the piece of property where the remains of a Shinnecock tribe member were discovered last month.

The town will pay builders KB Southampton $450,000 for the property. The Town Board will hold a public hearing on October 9 to discuss the purchase using Community Preservation Funds.

The remains were discovered by a construction crew on August 13, and work was stopped.

The property is close to a recognized burial ground located several miles west of the Shinnecock Reservation.