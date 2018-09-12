© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Southampton To Preserve Land Where Shinnecock Remains Were Found

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published September 12, 2018 at 12:13 PM EDT
shinnecockburialground_southampton_180913.jpeg
Town of Southampton

The Town of Southampton has reached a deal to buy and preserve the piece of property where the remains of a Shinnecock tribe member were discovered last month.

The town will pay builders KB Southampton $450,000 for the property. The Town Board will hold a public hearing on October 9 to discuss the purchase using Community Preservation Funds.

The remains were discovered by a construction crew on August 13, and work was stopped.

The property is close to a recognized burial ground located several miles west of the Shinnecock Reservation.

Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan
