Mario Cuomo Bridge To Fully Open To Traffic Wednesday

The second span on the new Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge between Westchester and Rockland is scheduled to be completely open to traffic this morning.

The second span will handle eastbound traffic into Westchester. The first span opened last year. It had been carrying two-way traffic.

The opening had been pushed back from Saturday after engineers said the superstructure of the old Tappan Zee Bridge was in danger of collapsing on the new span.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo has come under fire for allegedly pushing for the opening to be held before this week’s Democratic Primary.

The New York Times reports that a Thruway Authority official wrote to contractors in July directing that work on the eastbound span be completed so the bridge could fully open Aug. 24. The official offered to absolve contractors of responsibility for accidents that might occur while work continued as traffic moved across the span.

Cuomo says he had no role in the timing of the bridge's opening.