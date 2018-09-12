© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Mario Cuomo Bridge To Fully Open To Traffic Wednesday

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published September 12, 2018 at 11:33 AM EDT
cuomobridge_cuomoviaapkevincoughlin_180912.jpg
Kevin P. Coughlin
/
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo via AP
State officials and workers gather to celebrate the official opening of the second span, right, of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge in Nyack, N.Y., last week.

The second span on the new Governor Mario Cuomo Bridge between Westchester and Rockland is scheduled to be completely open to traffic this morning.

The second span will handle eastbound traffic into Westchester. The first span opened last year. It had been carrying two-way traffic.

The opening had been pushed back from Saturday after engineers said the superstructure of the old Tappan Zee Bridge was in danger of collapsing on the new span.

Meanwhile, Governor Andrew Cuomo has come under fire for allegedly pushing for the opening to be held before this week’s Democratic Primary.

The New York Times reports that a Thruway Authority official wrote to contractors in July directing that work on the eastbound span be completed so the bridge could fully open Aug. 24. The official offered to absolve contractors of responsibility for accidents that might occur while work continued as traffic moved across the span.

Cuomo says he had no role in the timing of the bridge's opening.

Tags

Long Island NewsTransportationNew YorkinfrastructureGovernor Andrew CuomoTappan Zee BridgeMario Cuomo Bridge
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner