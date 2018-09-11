Conn. And NY Mark 17th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

U.S. and state flags in Connecticut and New York are flying at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday in remembrance of the September 11th attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

The New Canaan Fire Department held its 9/11 memorial service Tuesday morning at the town hall.

Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes said while it’s important to always remember the deceased, it’s also important to honor the brave men and women who went out to help during 9/11.

“We also remember on that day which was just the amazing way people pulled together, gave blood, handed out water bottles, checked in with each other, and you know, keeping that spirit alive is, I think, an important legacy of 9/11.”

Fire Chief Jack Hennessey and other members of the New Canaan fire and police departments placed a wreath outside the nearby fire house in honor of those who lost their lives.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven will be illuminated with red, white, and blue lights Tuesday evening in recognition of the anniversary.

In New York, the annual “Tribute in Light” will shine tonight from Lower Manhattan. They are two beams of light that represent the Twin Towers, and can be seen 60 miles away on a clear night.

There are 161 victims with ties to Connecticut who were killed in the September 11, 2001, attacks. 455 Long Islanders were killed that day.