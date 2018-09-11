© 2021 WSHU
News

Conn. And NY Mark 17th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks

WSHU | By Natalie Cioffari
Published September 11, 2018 at 1:22 PM EDT
1 of 2
New Canaan Fire Chief Jack Hennessey speaks at the town's 9/11 remembrance ceremony Tuesday at New Canaan Town Hall. First Selectman Kevin Moynihan stands to the side.
Natalie Cioffari
2 of 2
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone speaks at the Suffolk County 9/11 Memorial Service at Armed Force Plaza in Happauge Tuesday morning.
Jill Ryan

U.S. and state flags in Connecticut and New York are flying at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Tuesday in remembrance of the September 11th attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

The New Canaan Fire Department held its 9/11 memorial service Tuesday morning at the town hall.

Connecticut Congressman Jim Himes said while it’s important to always remember the deceased, it’s also important to honor the brave men and women who went out to help during 9/11.

“We also remember on that day which was just the amazing way people pulled together, gave blood, handed out water bottles, checked in with each other, and you know, keeping that spirit alive is, I think, an important legacy of 9/11.”

Fire Chief Jack Hennessey and other members of the New Canaan fire and police departments placed a wreath outside the nearby fire house in honor of those who lost their lives.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven will be illuminated with red, white, and blue lights Tuesday evening in recognition of the anniversary.

In New York, the annual “Tribute in Light” will shine tonight from Lower Manhattan. They are two beams of light that represent the Twin Towers, and can be seen 60 miles away on a clear night.

There are 161 victims with ties to Connecticut who were killed in the September 11, 2001, attacks. 455 Long Islanders were killed that day.

Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
