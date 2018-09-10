© 2021 WSHU
Healthcare And Jobs Dominated Election Ads In August

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 10, 2018 at 9:12 AM EDT
Democratic Businessman Perry Gershon is challening incumbent Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin in the race for Long Island's 1st Congressional District.

Most ads that have run in U.S. House and Senate races so far this year have been focused on bread and butter issues like jobs and healthcare. That’s according to the latest survey of campaign ads by the Wesleyan University Media Project.

Travis Ridout with the Wesleyan Media Project says in Connecticut not many ads have run for congressional races. But those that have are focused on healthcare and jobs.

“We are find that 9 in 10, 91 percent, are mentioning the issue of healthcare. Jobs come in second. Sixty-five percent of ads are mentioning jobs. Obviously some of the ads are mentioning other issues but healthcare and jobs seem to be at the top.”

Ridout says taxes are top in New York State congressional races.

“Almost half of the political ads that we’ve seen so far in New York have mentioned taxes, 47 percent.”

He says ads dealing with wedge issues like immigration are not featured at all in Connecticut, though there are some running in New York.

“For an issue like immigration it’s not necessarily states at the border where we are seeing a lot of mentions. It’s states like Indiana for instance.”

The Wesleyan Media Project surveyed ads aired in House and Senate races across the country during the month of August.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma