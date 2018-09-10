© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

CTRail On Track To Surpass 1st Year Ridership Goals

WSHU | By Fred Vigeant
Published September 10, 2018 at 9:20 AM EDT
ctrail_appateatonrobb_180910.jpg
Pat Eaton-Robb
/
AP
A CTrail train from New Haven breaks a ceremonial tape at Hartford's Union Station on June 15, 2018, to mark the opening of the new commuter line linking New Haven, Hartford and Springfield, Mass.

The recently launched commuter rail service linking Hartford and New Haven with Springfield, Massachusetts, is forecasted to reach its first year ridership goals.  

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy and Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker announced the CTrail Hartford Line surpassed 69,000 passenger trips during its first six weeks of operation through the end of July.  

The average weekday ridership on the Hartford Line is now at 1,860 riders, just 85 short of the first-year goal. The Hartford Line could exceed the first year ridership goal well before June 2019, the end of the first full year of train operations.

Service along the I-91 corridor features 16 daily trains in each direction between Hartford and New Haven and 11 round trips from New Haven to Springfield. Regular service began June 18.

