Shinnecock Hope To Buy Land Where Remains Were Found

On Long Island, members of the Shinnecock Tribe will try to raise funds to purchase a piece of property where the remains of a tribe member were recently found.

The remains were discovered on August 13 by a construction crew building a house in Southampton.

The property is just outside of a recognized burial ground several miles west of the reservation.

The town of Southampton has proposed buying the property for the fair market value of $390,000. The owner says he spent an additional $185,000 on the project. The tribe hopes to raise the difference.

An archeologist with the state says the skull, bone, and bottle unearthed is likely of American Indian origin.