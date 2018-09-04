© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sens. Blumenthal And Murphy Continue Push Against Kavanaugh

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 4, 2018 at 8:32 AM EDT
blumenthalkavanaugh_apjscottapplewhite_180904.jpg
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks to demonstrators opposed to President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, in front of the Supreme Court in August.

Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. Senators say they oppose the Senate confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says only six percent of the documents involving Kavanaugh’s time at the Bush White House have been handed over.

“And the documents we’ve seen already give us reason to suspect there is potential dynamite in what we have been denied,” Blumenthal said.

Senator Chris Murphy says it’s an abomination that they have not been permitted to see all of Kavanaugh’s White House documents.

“The idea that we have seen only six percent of his documents, when all of the documents related to Obama nominees were sent to Congress, is an indictment of this process and reason enough that this hearing should be postponed.”

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalChris MurphyConnecticutU.S. Supreme CourtBrett Kavanaugh
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
