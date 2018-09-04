Sens. Blumenthal And Murphy Continue Push Against Kavanaugh

Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. Senators say they oppose the Senate confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Senator Richard Blumenthal says only six percent of the documents involving Kavanaugh’s time at the Bush White House have been handed over.

“And the documents we’ve seen already give us reason to suspect there is potential dynamite in what we have been denied,” Blumenthal said.

Senator Chris Murphy says it’s an abomination that they have not been permitted to see all of Kavanaugh’s White House documents.

“The idea that we have seen only six percent of his documents, when all of the documents related to Obama nominees were sent to Congress, is an indictment of this process and reason enough that this hearing should be postponed.”