© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Gov. Malloy Claims Greater Job Growth Than 3 Previous Administrations

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published September 2, 2018 at 5:41 PM EDT
malloy_apjessicahill_180902.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut Gov. Dannel Malloy addresses the House and the Senate as the legislative session ends at the State Capitol in May in Hartford, Conn.

Connecticut’s outgoing governor, Democrat Dannel Malloy, says the state has added private sector jobs at a faster rate over his two terms than under his three predecessors – independent Lowell Weicker and Republicans John Rowland and Jodi Rell.

Malloy’s office has released a set of charts to make the point. The charts show that since he took office in January 2011, the state’s non-farm private sector has added 94,000 jobs, nearly a 7 percent increase.

supersectors.jpg

Over the same time government sector jobs decreased by about 17,000, about a 6.5 percent drop. Malloy says the state should be particularly proud that major employers, including Electric Boat, Sikorsky, and UTC have made long-term commitments to stay and grow in Connecticut.

He doesn’t mention the fact that during his tenure a number of major corporations, including GE and Alexion, moved their corporate headquarters out-of-state.

Tags

Connecticut NewsDannel MalloyConnecticutjobsbusiness
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma