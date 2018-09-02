Gov. Malloy Claims Greater Job Growth Than 3 Previous Administrations

Connecticut’s outgoing governor, Democrat Dannel Malloy, says the state has added private sector jobs at a faster rate over his two terms than under his three predecessors – independent Lowell Weicker and Republicans John Rowland and Jodi Rell.

Malloy’s office has released a set of charts to make the point. The charts show that since he took office in January 2011, the state’s non-farm private sector has added 94,000 jobs, nearly a 7 percent increase.

Over the same time government sector jobs decreased by about 17,000, about a 6.5 percent drop. Malloy says the state should be particularly proud that major employers, including Electric Boat, Sikorsky, and UTC have made long-term commitments to stay and grow in Connecticut.

He doesn’t mention the fact that during his tenure a number of major corporations, including GE and Alexion, moved their corporate headquarters out-of-state.