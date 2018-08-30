© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

New Milford Seeks FEMA Funding For Tornado Clean-Up

WSHU | By Christian Carter
Published August 30, 2018 at 9:40 AM EDT
Cleanup efforts are underway in Danbury, Conn., after tornados touched down in four parts of the state last spring.

Officials in New Milford, Connecticut, say they plan to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster relief funding in response to a storm in May that brought four tornadoes to the state.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass says President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for cities and towns in New Haven and Fairfield Counties but not for Litchfield, where New Milford is located.

“We feel that the storm really doesn’t care whether it hits Litchfield County or Fairfield County. It hit Connecticut, it hit us. And we’re just asking for help and support in getting us the FEMA money that we believe we’re due.”

Bass says the town has already spent $200,000 on disaster recovery and there’s still more debris to be cleaned up.

