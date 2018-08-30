New Milford Seeks FEMA Funding For Tornado Clean-Up

Officials in New Milford, Connecticut, say they plan to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency for disaster relief funding in response to a storm in May that brought four tornadoes to the state.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass says President Trump has approved a disaster declaration for cities and towns in New Haven and Fairfield Counties but not for Litchfield, where New Milford is located.

“We feel that the storm really doesn’t care whether it hits Litchfield County or Fairfield County. It hit Connecticut, it hit us. And we’re just asking for help and support in getting us the FEMA money that we believe we’re due.”

Bass says the town has already spent $200,000 on disaster recovery and there’s still more debris to be cleaned up.