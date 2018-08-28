© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Stefanowski Wins Backing Of Independent Party

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published August 28, 2018 at 10:32 AM EDT
stefanowski_apsusanhaigh_180828.jpg
Susan Haigh
/
AP
Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski speaks outside the Capitol in Hartford, Conn., in early August.

Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and the slate of GOP statewide candidates recently received the endorsement of the Connecticut Independent Party, giving them a second spot on the November ballot.

Stefanowski secured the win by defeating petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel and three other candidates. Griebel said he was disappointed with the result. He had argued that he was the only true independent in the group. It’s not certain that Griebel will be able to petition his way onto the ballot. As of last week the secretary of the state’s office had verified only about 5,400 signatures for Griebel. He needs 7,500 for ballot access, and the deadline for submitting signatures has passed.

Several Democratic candidates, including the gubernatorial nominee Ned Lamont, have been cross-endorsed by the Working Families Party, so they will also appear on two lines on the ballot as well.

The secretary of the state’s office is expected to announce the November ballot by the end of the week.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
