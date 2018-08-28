Stefanowski Wins Backing Of Independent Party

Connecticut Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and the slate of GOP statewide candidates recently received the endorsement of the Connecticut Independent Party, giving them a second spot on the November ballot.

Stefanowski secured the win by defeating petitioning independent candidate Oz Griebel and three other candidates. Griebel said he was disappointed with the result. He had argued that he was the only true independent in the group. It’s not certain that Griebel will be able to petition his way onto the ballot. As of last week the secretary of the state’s office had verified only about 5,400 signatures for Griebel. He needs 7,500 for ballot access, and the deadline for submitting signatures has passed.

Several Democratic candidates, including the gubernatorial nominee Ned Lamont, have been cross-endorsed by the Working Families Party, so they will also appear on two lines on the ballot as well.

The secretary of the state’s office is expected to announce the November ballot by the end of the week.