Connecticut News

Lamont Leads Stefanowski In First Polls

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma,
Associated Press
Published August 23, 2018 at 3:39 PM EDT
lamontstefanowski2_apbillsikessusanhaigh_180816.jpg
Bill Sikes / Susan Haigh
/
AP
Democratic nominee for governor Ned Lamont, left, leads Republican nominee Bob Stefanowski in two polls released Thursday.

There’s a discrepancy in two polls released Thursday on Connecticut’s November election for governor. The two polls are the first to be released ahead of the fall election.

The Quinnipiac University poll has the Democratic candidate Ned Lamont 13 points ahead of the Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski. But it’s still early.

“Many voters are not paying attention at this point to the race, but they will,” says Quinnipiac University Poll Director Doug Schwartz. He says it appears that Lamont is leading Stefanowski by double digits because of support from women and Connecticut’s status as a blue state.

But the Sacred Heart University/Hearst Connecticut Media poll has the gubernatorial candidates running neck-in-neck. Gary Rose, a political scientist at Sacred Heart, says he’s not surprised by the discrepancy.

“I would be inclined to say that even though Lamont is 13 points ahead in the Quinnipiac Poll, it’s nevertheless quite possible that a lot of those voters are simply saying Lamont because maybe they’ve heard about Lamont. But they haven’t seen enough about Bob Stefanowski to really draw a conclusion.”

Sacred Heart polled 502 Connecticut voters, while Quinnipiac polled 1,029 voters. The polls both have a margin of error of plus or minus about 4 percentage points.

Since the August 14 party primaries, Lamont has been active on the campaign trail and has been running televisions ads. Stefanowski has yet to hold a campaign event, and has yet to run a television ad.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutElectionsNed LamontBob Stefanowski
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press