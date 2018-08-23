3rd Person Arrested In New Haven Overdoses

Federal authorities have charged an advocate for the homeless with distributing synthetic marijuana in New Haven, Connecticut. The charges come after the drug caused more than 100 overdoses on and near the city green.

47-year-old Quentin Staggers was the third man arrested on drug charges following last week's overdoses, according to the New Haven Register. Staggers appeared Tuesday in federal court, where a judge ordered him detained.

The U.S. attorney's office says there is no "public information" connecting Staggers to the batch of synthetic marijuana blamed for the overdoses.

The Register reports Staggers was homeless for several years and later advocated for better conditions and more opportunities for the homeless.

No deaths were reported in the overdoses.