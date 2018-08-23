© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

3rd Person Arrested In New Haven Overdoses

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published August 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT
newhavendrugoverdoses_apbillsikes_180816.jpg
Bill Sikes
/
AP
A police officer speaks to a man walking on New Haven Green last week, where more than 100 people overdosed on a tainted batch of synthetic marijuana.

Federal authorities have charged an advocate for the homeless with distributing synthetic marijuana in New Haven, Connecticut. The charges come after the drug caused more than 100 overdoses on and near the city green.

47-year-old Quentin Staggers was the third man arrested on drug charges following last week's overdoses, according to the New Haven Register. Staggers appeared Tuesday in federal court, where a judge ordered him detained.

The U.S. attorney's office says there is no "public information" connecting Staggers to the batch of synthetic marijuana blamed for the overdoses.

The Register reports Staggers was homeless for several years and later advocated for better conditions and more opportunities for the homeless.

No deaths were reported in the overdoses.

Tags

Connecticut NewsNew HavenConnecticutDrugs
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin