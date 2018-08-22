Bridgeport's 'Mount Trashmore' Will Soon Be No More

“Mount Trashmore,” otherwise known as the construction debris site in the East End of Bridgeport, Connecticut, is in the final stages of clean up.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim says the debris pile started in the 1980s. It covered two-and-a-half acres and was right next to people’s homes.

“At times it smoked or smouldered from potential combustion. The fire department was called out on numerous occasions. There were rats reported in and out of it. So it’d become a long established pile of unsightly and unsanitary and unhealthy debris, again, some three stories high,” Ganim said.

Ganim took on the campaign of cleaning up Mount Trashmore when he was elected mayor in 1991. The debris pile was cleaned up in 1992.

The toxic soil and pollution cleanup is expected to be done by end of September. The next step is a request for proposals for future use of the site.