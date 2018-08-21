Trump Drug Czar Nominee Visits New Haven After Mass Overdose

President Trump’s nominee for drug czar, Jim Carroll, was in Connecticut on Monday in response to more than 100 overdoses on the New Haven Green last week believed to be from the synthetic marijuana-like drug K2.

Carroll is Trump’s pick to lead the Office of National Drug Control Policy. He met with Governor Dannel Malloy, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and New Haven Mayor Toni Harp, among others. Carroll praised New Haven’s response to the outbreak of overdoses and called Connecticut a national example of helping people get treatment for drug addiction.

“This does not happen just at the spur of the moment. This was an executed plan as a result of perfect preparation. Thankfully, this did not turn into a fatality, but that’s actually such great work by the law enforcement, first responders, as well as the health care providers and the community.”

Governor Malloy praised Carroll for fighting America’s epidemic of addiction.

“Most of the people who were treated last week were also being treated for their addiction. That’s the reality. It is the nature of the beast.”

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the overdoses. No deaths were reported. Police say they’re still working to determine what substances may have been laced into the synthetic marijuana.