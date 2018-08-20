Controversial Yale Professor Receives School's Highest Honor

A Yale professor who was at the center of a debate about free speech on campus has been awarded the school’s highest honor.

Yale’s President and Trustees have awarded Nicholas Christakis the Sterling Professorship.

Christakis is a sociology scholar at Yale. He and his wife, Erika, resigned from their posts as leaders of Silliman Residential College a few years ago. Nicholas kept his role as professor.

The Christakises made headlines after multicultural groups on campus protested them for fostering a racist environment in 2015. It was in response to a campus-wide email Erika sent. She said students should be allowed to wear culturally insensitive Halloween costumes.

Yale announced Nicholas Christakis’s Sterling Professorship in a press release during summer break last month.