© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Stony Brook Receives $25 Million To Jumpstart New Engineering Center

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 17, 2018 at 8:06 AM EDT
stonybrook_twitterstonybrook_180817.jpg
Courtesy of Stony Brook University
/
Twitter
Engineering school Dean Fotis Sotiropoulos, University President Samuel Stanley Jr. and State Sens. Kenneth LaValle and John Flanagan announce Albany's $25 million investment in Stony Brook University's new $100 million engineering facility Thursday.

New York State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan has announced $25 million in funding for a new Engineering Center at Stony Brook University on Long Island.

The funds were secured by Flanagan and State Senator Kenneth LaValle.

Flanagan says the new facility is necessary if Long Island is to build and maintain its tech corridor.

“It’s unbelievably important. When I’m speaking to people working in the engineering field, they’re trying to keep people here. So anything we can do governmentally that subsidizes what goes on in the private sector, is really very, very important.”

Stony Brook President Dr. Samuel Stanley says you need a state of the art facility to develop engineers for the innovation economy.

“You have to have a workforce. And as you know people tend to stay in the area where they are educated, so providing these great graduates around the Long Island area is going to make Long Island a place where companies are going to want to come.”

The $25 million state grant will allow for initial plans to be developed. $75 million more needs to be raised.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandStony Brook UniversityHigher Education
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan