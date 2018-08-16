© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Trump Gives 'Total Endorsement' To Stefanowski

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published August 16, 2018 at 9:44 AM EDT
stefanowski_apjessicahill_180815.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski celebrates after defeating four other contenders in the Republican primary, in Madison, Conn., Tuesday.

President Donald Trump has given his “total endorsement” to Connecticut’s Republican candidate for governor, Bob Stefanowski.

Stefanowski is a political outsider. He used to run a payday lending company and is a former GE executive.

Trump tweeted his support Wednesday morning.

Trump has butted heads with current Democratic governor Dannel Malloy over immigration.

Stefanowski’s Democratic challenger Ned Lamont replied to the tweet with a taunt:

Stefanowski hasn’t voted in 16 years, but he says he supports Trump.

