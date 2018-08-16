Hartford Line Opens Bathrooms, Accepts Bikes On Board

Commuters on the Hartford Line train from New Haven to Springfield can now bring their bikes and go to the bathroom onboard.

The Federal Railroad Administration ordered the bathrooms closed because they were not handicap accessible. FRA reversed the decision after a counter-complaint from people with Crohn's disease. They say that they wouldn't be able to ride the train without bathroom access.

Commuters with bikes can start bringing them on the train starting Thursday.

The Transportation Department says bikes must be stored in accordance with train crew for the safety of passengers. Bike racks will eventually be installed.

Bike lockers are available at Hartford Union Station and at New Haven Union Station.