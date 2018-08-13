Poll: Taxes, Cost Of Living Top Connecticut Resident Concerns

As Connecticut voters prepare for the gubernatorial primaries Tuesday, a new poll finds residents are most concerned about taxes and the high cost of living in the state.

The Sacred Heart University Institute for Public Policy poll finds 32 percent of respondents most concerned about high state and federal taxes, while about 22 percent were most concerned about the high cost of living in the state.

But 92 percent of respondents would like the state to spend more to improve the quality of roads and highways, and 76 percent were in support of expanding public transportation.

Nine out of ten respondents said leadership skills and previous success in accomplishing goals are the most important attributes they are looking for in the state’s next governor.

The telephone and online survey of 1,003 Connecticut residents was conducted between mid-July and early August. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percent.