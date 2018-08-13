Connecticut Primary Day: What You Need To Know

Tuesday is primary day in Connecticut. For Republicans there’s a five-way primary for governor, and a three-way race for lieutenant governor. The Democrats have two-way contests for both seats.

There are also primaries for some other open statewide seats, including attorney general and state treasurer.

And there is a keenly contested primary for the state’s 5th Congressional District, the state’s only open congressional seat. It’s being vacated by Democratic U.S. Representative Elizabeth Esty following a controversy over the way she handled allegations of sexual harassment against her former chief of staff by a fellow staffer.

Only registered Democrats and Republicans may vote in Connecticut’s closed party primaries. Polls are open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

To find your polling place and to learn more about voting in Connecticut, visit the secretary of the state's website.