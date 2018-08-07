Conn. Lawmaker Files Injunction To Stop Malloy's $10M Toll Study

A Connecticut state senator has filed an injunction in state superior court to stop bonded funds from being used for a $10 million toll study.

Republican State Senator Joe Markley of Southington, who filed the motion Tuesday, said Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy does not have the authority to borrow $10 million to conduct a study that the legislature did not approve.

Malloy signed an executive order in July directing state agencies to study the possibility of bringing back tolls to the state’s highways.

The state bond commission, which is chaired by Malloy, voted a few weeks later to approve funding for the study.

All five Republicans running for governor as well as the two Democrats in the race have criticized Malloy for authorizing the study.