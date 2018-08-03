Gov. Malloy: Sports Betting Agreement Is 'Possible'

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says "it's possible" he can reach an agreement on legalized sports betting for lawmakers to consider in a special legislative session.

Malloy is only giving the legislature a week to decide on whether to work with him or wait for the next governor.

Malloy made the remarks Thursday after updating legislative leaders about discussions with the state's two federally recognized tribes and other gambling entities.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.

But unlike many other states, Connecticut must be careful not to legalize something that could risk a revenue-sharing agreement it has with the tribes who operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Both currently have exclusive rights to certain forms of gambling.

Malloy warns without action soon, the state will fall behind on sports betting.