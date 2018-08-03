© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Gov. Malloy: Sports Betting Agreement Is 'Possible'

WSHU | By Bill Buchner,
Associated Press
Published August 3, 2018 at 9:04 AM EDT
sportsbetting_apjuliocortez_180803.jpg
Julio Cortez
/
AP
Men sit at a bar while researching bets at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J., in July.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says "it's possible" he can reach an agreement on legalized sports betting for lawmakers to consider in a special legislative session.

Malloy is only giving the legislature a week to decide on whether to work with him or wait for the next governor.

Malloy made the remarks Thursday after updating legislative leaders about discussions with the state's two federally recognized tribes and other gambling entities.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision has cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting.

But unlike many other states, Connecticut must be careful not to legalize something that could risk a revenue-sharing agreement it has with the tribes who operate Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Both currently have exclusive rights to certain forms of gambling.

Malloy warns without action soon, the state will fall behind on sports betting.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutSports Betting
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press