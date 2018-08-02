Overdose Maps Aid LI Police In Drug Arrests

Nassau County police have made 37 drug related arrests in a four-day period in Valley Stream.

It’s part of the county’s Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, or ODMAP, which allows officers to see real time information on overdoses and criminal activity.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says non-fatal drug overdoses are down 30 percent in the county since the program was launched earlier this year.

Ryder says it's the first time in five years that there has been a decline in overdoses.

Using data from ODMAP, the police department has previously targeted Massapequa, East Meadow, Levittown, Hicksville, Baldwin and Farmingdale.

Meanwhile in Suffolk County, a new substance abuse treatment and research center is scheduled to open in Calverton by 2020.

The facility was approved last week by the Riverhead Town Board. It will employ 90 staff members and have 80 beds. The center will include a detoxification facility, wellness center, primary care section, and a research pavilion.