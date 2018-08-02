Cuomo Blasts NY1 Reporter After Campaign Donation Question

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo verbally attacked a television reporter and his parent company, after the reporter asked a question about campaign contributions from a company under federal investigation.

NY1 reporter Zack Fink asked Cuomo if he would return $400,000 in donations linked to Crystal Run Healthcare.

Crystal Run has received millions of dollars in state funding.

After answering the question, Cuomo went after NY1's parent company, Charter Communications. He pointed to the state’s revocation of its approval of Charter and Time Warner Cable's merger for allegedly not meeting service promises.

He said that Fink and Charter were defrauding the people of the state.

Cuomo's Democratic primary challenger, Cynthia Nixon, compared his attack on Fink and NY1 to President Trump’s attacks on media that is critical of him.