Long Island News

Cuomo Tells Regulators To Deny Insurance Rate Hikes

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 31, 2018 at 10:04 AM EDT
cuomohealthcare_cuomokevincoughlin_180731.jpg
Kevin P. Coughlin
/
Office of N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks about New York State's healthcare system and how the federal government attempts to limit it, during a presentation at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Governor Cuomo says he’s ordered his Department of Financial Services to reject requests by health insurance companies to raise rates in response to actions by the Trump administration to weaken the Affordable Care Act.

Cuomo says health insurance carriers have asked for an average of a 24 percent rate increase, in response to the Trump administration’s decision to repeal the individual mandate under the Affordable Care Act. That provision required health people to buy insurance in order to stabilize rates for all policy holders.

Cuomo, who is accusing the insurance companies of trying to reap a “windfall profit,” says the rate requests would result in an average $1,500 policy increase. And he says it could jeopardize New Yorkers’ efforts to bring the rate of uninsured New Yorkers down to five percent.

“Today I am directing the DFS Superintendent to reject any rate increase attributed to Trump's threatened effect of the loss of the individual mandate participation,” the governor said. “Insurance premiums must be based on actual cost and not political manipulations. We're not going to allow Trump to tear down our health care system. We've come too far. We're not going back.”

The insurers asking for the premium increase say that, with fewer healthy people in the pool, their costs will go up.  

Long Island NewsHealthcareNew YorkAffordable Care ActGovernor Andrew Cuomoinsurance
Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
