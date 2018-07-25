© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

Cynthia Nixon Calls For Single Payer Health System

WSHU | By Karen DeWitt
Published July 25, 2018 at 11:35 AM EDT
cynthianixon_apmaryaltaffer_.jpg
Mary Altaffer
/
AP
New York Democratic Gubernatorial hopeful Cynthia Nixon speaks during OZY Fest, Saturday in New York.

In New York, Democratic primary challenger for governor Cynthia Nixon says she backs a single payer health care system for the state and would put one in place if she’s elected.

Nixon, in a video, tells the story of her mother who did not have health insurance and discovered a lump on her breast was Nixon was 13-years-old. She says her mother got a job with health benefits, then waited a month to go to the doctor so she could not be disqualified for care because she had a pre-existing condition.

“And she had to act surprised when he pointed out the lump. None of this would happen in a rational, functioning healthcare system,” Nixon says in the video.

Her mother recovered, but Nixon says New Yorkers should not have to rely on an employer for healthcare, and she advocates passage of a measure that’s been approved several times in the state Assembly. It would enact a Medicare for All, single payer health system in New York.

She blames her opponent, Andrew Cuomo’s past support of breakaway Democrats in the state Senate for the measure’s inability to gain traction in the Senate.

Karen DeWitt
Karen has covered state government and politics for New York State Public Radio, a network of 10 New York and Connecticut stations, since 1990. She is also a regular contributor to the statewide public television program about New York State government, New York Now. She appears on the reporter’s roundtable segment, and interviews newsmakers.
