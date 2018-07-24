South Fork Commuter Connection To Boost LI Rail Service

The South Fork of Long Island will soon see enhanced commuter rail service when the South Fork Commuter Connection starts next February.

The Long Island Rail Road plans to add two additional trains each morning both east and westbound between Montauk and Speonk, with additional trains in the afternoon. The schedule has not yet been set.

East Hampton and Southampton will also provide so-called “last mile” shuttle service from stations to major employment centers. It will be paid for with a $500,000 state grant that requires a 50 percent match.

The fare would cost $7.50 round trip including the shuttle. Right now a one-way trip between Montauk and Speonk is $7.25.