Long Island News

South Fork Commuter Connection To Boost LI Rail Service

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 24, 2018 at 10:55 AM EDT
lirr_apricharddrew_170718.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP

The South Fork of Long Island will soon see enhanced commuter rail service when the South Fork Commuter Connection starts next February.

The Long Island Rail Road plans to add two additional trains each morning both east and westbound between Montauk and Speonk, with additional trains in the afternoon. The schedule has not yet been set.

East Hampton and Southampton will also provide so-called “last mile” shuttle service from stations to major employment centers. It will be paid for with a $500,000 state grant that requires a 50 percent match.

The fare would cost $7.50 round trip including the shuttle. Right now a one-way trip between Montauk and Speonk is $7.25.

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandLIRR
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan