Sexual Harassment Victims Call For Public Hearings In Albany

A group made up of women who have been sexually harassed at New York’s State Capitol are calling for public hearings. They say 46 lawmakers have already signed a petition.

Leah Hebert, former chief of staff to former Assemblyman Vito Lopez, says, “As a condition of employment, Vito required that I have a romantic relationship with him, that I share hotel rooms and even an apartment in Albany. I resisted, and he retaliated against me by cutting my wages and firing me.”

Lopez ultimately resigned his post over the scandal and later died.

Others, including Erica Vladimer who has accused former Independent Democratic Senate Leader Jeff Klein of forcibly kissing her, say they are still waiting for justice.

Klein has denied the allegations but requested an ethics panel inquiry.

Vladimer says she has not heard back from the ethics panel.

Attorney General candidate Zephyr Teachout joined the women. She says if she’s elected AG, she wants a permanent criminal and civil referral to investigate sexual harassment cases in state government.