Linedenhurst Halts Sandy Buyout Program

The village of Lindenhurst has stopped its purchase of 39 properties that they planned to “return to nature,” as part of the New York State Superstorm Sandy enhanced buyout program.

In the program, the state buys properties destroyed by Sandy, and then turns them over to the local municipality for a nominal fee.

They cannot be built on, and will be used to provide a natural buffer against future storms.

Newsday reports that when the village performed a routine tax lien search, it found liens totaling $185,000 on the properties.

The state says the two sides are working to resolve the issue.