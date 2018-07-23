© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Linedenhurst Halts Sandy Buyout Program

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published July 23, 2018 at 12:04 PM EDT
lindenhurstsandy_apjohnminchillo_180723.jpg
John Minchillo
/
AP
Gary Silberman is interviewed outside his parent's home that was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy in 2014 in Lindenhurst, N.Y.

The village of Lindenhurst has stopped its purchase of 39 properties that they planned to “return to nature,” as part of the New York State Superstorm Sandy enhanced buyout program.

In the program, the state buys properties destroyed by Sandy, and then turns them over to the local municipality for a nominal fee.

They cannot be built on, and will be used to provide a natural buffer against future storms.

Newsday reports that when the village performed a routine tax lien search, it found liens totaling $185,000 on the properties.

The state says the two sides are working to resolve the issue.

Tags

Long Island NewsSuperstorm SandyLong Island
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan