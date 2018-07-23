Connecticut Health Insurers Seek Rate Hikes

Connecticut’s insurance commissioner says 10 health insurers have filed requests for rate increases in 2019. The hikes are for plans offered to individuals and small groups, including the state health insurance exchange.

Commissioner Katharine Wade says on average the insurers are seeking a hike of about 12 percent for 2019. That’s less than the average 25 percent increase they asked for last year. Connecticut’s two U.S. senators, both Democrats, are blaming the continued rise in premiums on what they say is the Trump administration’s systematic sabotage of the Affordable Care Act.

“Believe me, insurance companies are paying attention to this unending, withering assault on the Affordable Care Act and the American healthcare system. That’s why you are seeing these big premium increases,” said Senator Chris Murphy, speaking recently on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

The Connecticut Insurance Department will conduct reviews of each premium increase requested and determine if they are justified. A 30-day public comment period began on Friday. And an informational public hearing will be held on Sept 5. Then later in September, the department will make a final decision on whether to approve, reject or modify the request. Open enrollment for the 2019 coverage year is scheduled to begin November 1.