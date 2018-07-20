Connecticut Adds 6,100 Jobs In June

Connecticut gained 6,100 jobs in June led by manufacturing and construction employment.

Andy Condon, with the Connecticut Department of Labor, says June’s increase in jobs overcame declines the state saw in March and April.

Condon says construction and manufacturing are now the fastest growing sectors in the state's labor market, which he calls “a very good sign."

Connecticut’s unemployment rate for June was 4.4 percent, down from 4.5 percent in May.

New York’s unemployment rate is at 4.2 percent.