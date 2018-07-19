FTC, States Crack Down On Veteran Charity Scams

Connecticut and New York have joined a multistate coalition and the Federal Trade Commission in combating fraudulent veteran charities.

“Donate with Honor” is both an education and enforcement campaign on how to identify potential fraudsters, verify charities and resist pressure to donate in the heat of the moment.

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says it is a sad truth that there are individuals who would take advantage of donors.

“It is my sincere hope that the coalition we are announcing today will not only guide potential donors as they search for charities that match their own values, but will also send a strong message that we, as charity regulators, are here, we are unified and we will aggressively use our collective resources to stop fraudsters who engage in deceptive tactics.”

Jepsen also spoke to the effort being made on behalf of veterans.

“The strength of this effort and the outstanding level of participation of our educational campaign are testament to the importance of the issue before us. Veterans, active duty servicemen and women, plus military families, all sacrifice for all of us in order to defend our country and our precious and foundational freedoms.”

As part of the initiative, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood announced a multistate settlement with Operation Troop Aid, Inc., a Tennessee-based charity that claims it sent packages to troops overseas.

The group has ceased operations as part of the settlement.