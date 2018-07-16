© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Judge Orders Government Bring Migrant Parents To Court Hearing

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published July 16, 2018 at 10:34 AM EDT
lawyers_bc_180711_0.jpg
Brendan Capuano
/
WSHU
Joshua Perry, deputy director of Connecticut Legal Services, and Carolyn O'Connor with the Yale Immigration Legal Services clinic speak to reporters on the steps of the federal courthosue in Bridgeport last week.

A federal judge in Bridgeport has ruled that the government violated the Constitution when it separated two children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. The two children are staying in a group home in Groton, Connecticut, and are suing to be reunited with their parents. Judge Victor Bolden has ordered the government to bring the parents to court for a hearing this week.

The parents watched the first day of court proceedings last week from a detention center in Texas through a teleconference link, but repeated technical difficulties led to delays.

A child psychiatrist testified the children suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and should be immediately reunited with their parents.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal called Bolden’s decision unique and said it could have broad ramifications in other cases involving immigrant children. Bolden left the request that the children be immediately reunited with their parents to another court. He is holding his next hearing on the case on Wednesday.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutimmigration
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin