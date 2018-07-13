New Glamping Site Opens In East Hampton
A new luxury campsite is opening at Cedar Point County Park in East Hampton on Long Island.
Brooklyn-based Terra Glamping will build 40 canvas tents overlooking Gardiners Bay.
Glamping is short for glamorous camping.
Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn thinks it’s a good idea.
“The Parks Department is looking for ways to attract new visitors to our parks, looking for ways to increase revenue to help fund our park system, and so I think this was a creative attempt at just that.”
The canvas tents are more akin to hotel rooms. They will include phone chargers, towels, robes, and king- or queen-size memory foam beds.
Prices start at $250 a night.