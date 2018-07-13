© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New Glamping Site Opens In East Hampton

WSHU | By Jordan Boyd
Published July 13, 2018 at 8:26 AM EDT
terra_glamping-_fort_tilden_camp_3.jpg
Courtesy of Terra Glamping
/
Terra Glamping outdoor lounge at Fort Tilden camp in the Rockaways, N.Y.

A new luxury campsite is opening at Cedar Point County Park in East Hampton on Long Island.

Brooklyn-based Terra Glamping will build 40 canvas tents overlooking Gardiners Bay.

Glamping is short for glamorous camping.

Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn thinks it’s a good idea.

“The Parks Department is looking for ways to attract new visitors to our parks, looking for ways to increase revenue to help fund our park system, and so I think this was a creative attempt at just that.”

The canvas tents are more akin to hotel rooms. They will include phone chargers, towels, robes, and king- or queen-size memory foam beds.

Prices start at $250 a night.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandRecreationGlamping