© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Live Nation Amphitheater Breaks Ground In Bridgeport

WSHU | By Brendan Capuano
Published July 12, 2018 at 3:40 PM EDT
bridgeportsealhardhatslivenationamphithetergroundbreakingspeakers_bc_180712.jpg
Brendan Capuano
/
WSHU
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, left, and developer Howard Saffan, right, listen to Jim Koplik, Live Nation concert promoter, deliver remarks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Live Nation amphitheater in Bridgeport on Thursday.

Officials in Bridgeport, Connecticut, broke ground today on a new Live Nation amphitheater at the site of the former Bridgeport Bluefish baseball stadium.

Construction will take place over the next 12-15 months and will cost $15 million.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, Howard Saffan, one of the project developers, said, “This should be part of the renaissance of Bridgeport. As you’re on 95, you're gonna come to a structure that's 190 feet high.”

Live Nation concert promoter Jim Koplik agreed, saying, “We hope and think that the City of Bridgeport will now be put on the map because of the amphitheater and the great shows that will take place, and I expect that the arena will be getting a lot more business also.”

Live Nation is one of the world’s largest concert promoters. The company says it will bring top performers to Bridgeport when the amphitheater opens in 2019.

groundbreakinglivenationamphitheater_bc_180712_0.jpg
Credit Brendan Capuano / WSHU

Tags

Connecticut NewsBridgeportConnecticuteconomic development