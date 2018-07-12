Live Nation Amphitheater Breaks Ground In Bridgeport

Officials in Bridgeport, Connecticut, broke ground today on a new Live Nation amphitheater at the site of the former Bridgeport Bluefish baseball stadium.

Construction will take place over the next 12-15 months and will cost $15 million.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, Howard Saffan, one of the project developers, said, “This should be part of the renaissance of Bridgeport. As you’re on 95, you're gonna come to a structure that's 190 feet high.”

Live Nation concert promoter Jim Koplik agreed, saying, “We hope and think that the City of Bridgeport will now be put on the map because of the amphitheater and the great shows that will take place, and I expect that the arena will be getting a lot more business also.”

Live Nation is one of the world’s largest concert promoters. The company says it will bring top performers to Bridgeport when the amphitheater opens in 2019.