Conn. And LI Utilities Score Near Bottom In Customer Satisfaction

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published July 12, 2018 at 5:52 PM EDT
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Connecticut’s largest utility has again earned a low ranking on the J.D. Power Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

Eversource kept the same ranking as last year – 15th out of a list of 17 large utilities in the east region. Spokesperson Mitch Gross says they’re taking the results seriously.

“We understand how these surveys reflect the voices of our customers and we take the results seriously. We’re always ready to do better by our customers as evidenced by our number one ranking in the nation in energy efficiency and our strong reliability record. Now we’re continuing to look closely at the details of the survey results to identify additional areas of focus.”  

PSEG Long Island moved up one step on the large utilities list. It now ranks 16th, just below Eversource.

United Illuminating dropped two spots. This year it came in second to last of 13 mid-sized utilities in the region.  

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
