Conn. And LI Utilities Score Near Bottom In Customer Satisfaction

Connecticut’s largest utility has again earned a low ranking on the J.D. Power Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.

Eversource kept the same ranking as last year – 15th out of a list of 17 large utilities in the east region. Spokesperson Mitch Gross says they’re taking the results seriously.

“We understand how these surveys reflect the voices of our customers and we take the results seriously. We’re always ready to do better by our customers as evidenced by our number one ranking in the nation in energy efficiency and our strong reliability record. Now we’re continuing to look closely at the details of the survey results to identify additional areas of focus.”

PSEG Long Island moved up one step on the large utilities list. It now ranks 16th, just below Eversource.

United Illuminating dropped two spots. This year it came in second to last of 13 mid-sized utilities in the region.