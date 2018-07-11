Gov. Cuomo Urges Legislature To Codify Roe v. Wade Into Law

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has urged the state legislature to pass the Reproductive Health Act quickly, which he says would protect abortion rights if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

At a Long Island rally to protect reproductive rights on the day after President Trump nominated conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, Cuomo said a state law protecting abortion rights was more important than ever.

“They are going to overturn Roe v. Wade. We need a New York State law that codifies Roe v. Wade into the New York State law…Currently, the New York State law is not as strong as Roe v. Wade.”

Cuomo said that Republicans in the State Senate haven’t passed the Reproductive Health Act because they said it wasn’t necessary since the same rights were already protected by the federal Roe versus Wade decision.

Cuomo also said he will sign an executive order to protect access to contraception by preventing health insurers from refusing to cover it.